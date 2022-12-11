Yvonne L. Kraft, 80, of Lancaster, joined the angels in Heaven on November 28, 2022. She was the loving wife of Gordon "Gordie" Kraft for 62 years. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late George E. Leggett, Sr. and Helen (Eby) Leggett.
Yvonne will be remembered for many things, including her commitment to and her unconditional love for family, friends and church. Her beautiful personality, sense of humor, selflessness and ability to send greeting cards are also notable.
Her easy demeanor and genuine love of people made everyone feel at ease. She impacted many by just being herself. There was not a mean bone in her body, although she was viciously loyal to family and friends.
Yvonne was a 1959 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School where she was well-recognized. She served as class vice president, was in National Honor Society, won the American Legion Award and the DAR Good Citizen Award. She was also a member of the school band and orchestra, the Dolphin Club, as well as a writer for the Vidette school newspaper.
She moved on to Millersville State Teachers College and then to her "true" life's work as a coach's wife and mother of three. Over the years she also worked at Lancaster YWCA's LGH's daycare and as an administrative assistant at both Raubenstine Insurance and Rettew Associates, as well as the ribbon table at Eden Manor summer swim meets.
She faithfully attended First Reformed Church in Lancaster for 62 years. First Reformed was a very important part of Yvonne's life. She was a member of the choir, a Sunday School teacher, church pianist, was president of the Women's Guild, board member of the Diffenbach Trust, money counter, and helped at the community meals.
Another life highlight was her willingness to take a risk for her 70th birthday when she took a hot air balloon ride for the first time despite having a fear of heights.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Heidi Kraft, G. Douglas Kraft (husband of Terry) and Zachary Kraft (husband of Becky) all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Riley and McKenna Kraft, Jordan and Justin Baker and David Kamwanga. Also surviving is a sister, Beverly Ressler of Clarkston, MI. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, G. Edward Leggett, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 PM. An informal gathering will be held following the service at the church. Interment was private in the church memorial gardens.
To view the service virtually, please click the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/yvonne-kraft
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Yvonne's memory may be made to The Music Program at First Reformed Church at the address listed above. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the staff of Evergreen Estates for the compassionate care that they provided to Yvonne during her time there; they are "top notch." To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097