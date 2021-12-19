Yvonne L. Kipphorn, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
She was the wife of the late William G. Kipphorn, who passed away in 2000. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul J. and Laura Braungard Schmitt.
Yvonne had worked as an assistant office manager for the former H. L. Green in Lancaster, for Lancaster Newspapers, and for Hamilton Bank/Wells Fargo banks for 8 years.
A devout Catholic whose faith and prayer were very important, she was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and formerly a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Her family, and the times spent with them, was what she treasured most in her life.
She is survived by her children: William Jr. married to Debra Kipphorn of Lancaster, Thomas married to Suzanne Kipphorn of Lancaster, David married to Bunny Kipphorn of Lititz, and James married to Beth Kipphorn of Lancaster; her 7 grandchildren: Katie, Michael, Alyssa, Jeffrey, Eric, Christopher, and Amy; her 4 great grandchildren Sophia, Miles, Jacob, and Madison, and by her brother, Paul Jr. married to Sandy Schmitt of Lancaster.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, from 10-11AM, with the Mass of Burial to follow at 11AM. Interment in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Yvonne’s memory to St. John Neumann at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com