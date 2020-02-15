Yvonne L. Graffius, 83, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home.
She was born in Rothsville to the late Harvey and Martha E. (Fassnacht) Hershey and was the wife of Herbert M. Graffius with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Congregational Church, Rothsville.
In earlier years, Yvonne worked in the packing department for Dutchmaid and later for Wilbur Chocolate. She enjoyed reading, collecting snowmen and decorating for holidays. She was also an avid Elvis fan.
In addition to her husband, Yvonne is survived by four children: Jeffrey L., husband of Pattie (Mayer) Graffius of Sinking Spring, Michael D., husband of Dawn (Wolfhope) Graffius of Ephrata, Troy L., husband of Karen S. (Guyer) Graffius of Lititz, Marsha A., wife of Rob Vital of Lititz; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Mumma.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 6 to 7 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private in the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Yvonne's memory may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
