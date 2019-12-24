Yvonne I. Malles

Yvonne I. "Cha Cha" Malles, 58, of Mountville finished a 23 year battle with breast cancer on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home. She has moved on and is reunited with her parents, the late Irving and Gladys Acevedo Ramirez.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Andy Malles. Two daughters: Christina Malles (and Dash), Philadelphia and Amanda, wife of Shane Dougherty, Severna Park, MD. One grandson, Colder Dougherty.
She had fond memories of the many players, parents, and opposing teams that were encountered during her daughters' soccer and field hockey years, vacations to her childhood home in San Diego, along with game nights, and shopping always brought a warm smile to her face. There was always a dog in her life and the two left behind will miss her; however, it is a great comfort to know there are four with her.
In lieu of cards, flowers, or donations, it is Yvonne's wish that everyone create more quality time for their loved ones. A private celebration of life will be held. God Bless. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. Mountville/Columbia. T o send an online condolence, visit: workmanfuneralhomes.com
