Yvonne D. Graham

Yvonne "Bonnie" D. Musser Graham, went home to heaven on May 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late C. Walton Musser and Leona Nattress Langenburg. She was born on November 2, 1930 and was a lifelong resident of Manheim. Yvonne was a devoted member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, "the Red Rose Church," and will always be fondly remembered by her church family for setting up the coffee and cookies every Sunday. Yvonne was the loving wife of the late Harold P. "Haddy" Graham for over 58 years. She was a 1948 graduate of Manheim High School and was an avid Baron fan, attending every football game with her son, David, and granddaughter, Danielle.
Yvonne was a cashier at Acme supermarkets and then Longeneckers Hardware store where she was well liked by all of the customers and her coworkers. Yvonne was warm and loving, always giving selflessly to others and putting their needs before her own, especially for her husband and children.
In her later years, thanks to her friends Colleen Anderson and Doug Olsen, among many others at Harmonic Drive, she had the opportunity to go on some wonderful trips to Japan, Germany, and Boston. She was forever grateful for the wonderful times and the memories she made on these trips.
She will be forever missed by her three children: Steven L. husband of Kathy Thorton Graham of Myrtle Beach S.C., David M. husband of Cheryl Gillen Graham of Elizabethtown, and Melissa L. wife of Gary D. Seacat of Brevard N.C., a step-son, Terry Gatchell of Manheim, six grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, 7 step great-grandchildren and two siblings: Albert T. Langenburg of Arizona and Lila Darle Hackman of Ephrata. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kim Graham and son-in-law, Fred Lagaccia.
Due to current public health guidelines, memorial services for Yvonne will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Penn Township. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Yvonne's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »