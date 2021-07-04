Yvonne C. "Von" Wolfe, 82, of New Providence and formerly of Kirkwood, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. Born in Kirkwood, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Beatrice (Reeves) Wolfe.
Yvonne was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1957. After high school, she went on to be employed as a transportation clerk, first for Alcoa, and later for Precision Form, retiring with over 40 years of service.
Yvonne loved walking, fresh cut flowers, adult coloring books, watching General Hospital, cooking and trying new recipes, discussing current events, spending time with family and the Reeves Family Reunion. She was an avid sports fan, especially the E-A-G-L-E-S, 76ers and the Phillies. Von enjoyed worshipping, praising God and attending church.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey S. Wolfe and companion Susie Charles, of New Providence; brother, Robert Wolfe and wife Judy, of Truce; sister, Lois Lantz, of Lancaster; grandson, Jordan Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Miles, and Riley Wolfe; and nieces, Lynn Schnupp, of Lancaster, Arden Lantz, of DE, Stacey Missouri and husband Brandon, of Shrewsbury, Nicole Wolfe, of FL, and Sharron Purnell Mayer and husband Andrew, of Philadelphia, along with great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a time of visitation from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Private interment will take place in Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Yvonne's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: