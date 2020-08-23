Yvonne "Bonnie" M. Embry, 75, long time resident of Columbia graduated August 16th, 2020. She was the wife of Huey Embry with whom she was married for fifty-five years. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Ana Mary Cain and her son, Terrence Lee Parker. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Lynn Parker Bradley, wife of Barry Lee Bradley of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Lindsey Marie, Jasmine Cherie, and Avery Lee Bradley; two great-grandchildren, Julian Lee and Ezekiel Manuel, sons of Lindsey; her brother-in-law, Benjamin Embry.
Bonnie was a hard worker and was employed for twenty-seven years at R & S Manufacturing. Following her retirement, she worked at Dollar General in Columbia. At the age of 39, Bonnie's life was radically transformed by the grace of God. She had a lifestyle of sharing with everyone about the love of Jesus and how he blessed her. Bonnie was an active and faithful member of First Assembly of God, where she served as head usher and enjoyed attending bible studies, praying, and singing. She was also a leader in Susquehanna Valley Rehab and Care groups. Bonnie enjoyed shopping and food, especially sweets. She adored her family and was always upbeat with a smile on her face. Bonnie will be missed by everyone, especially her best friend and husband Huey Embry. Happy Graduation!
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held promptly at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at First assembly of God, 4696 Breezyview Dr., Columbia, PA 17512. Pastor Bob Drescher will officiate. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A time of fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Assembly of God. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville