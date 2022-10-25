Yvonne A. "Bonnie" Vaughn, 91, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of N. Prince Street, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Maple Farm in Akron, PA. Born in Lancaster, PA, and a lifelong resident, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. and Mary Maude Lefever Lipp.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was a former member of the Retired Citizens group. She enjoyed reading Amish stories, doing jigsaw puzzles with family and friends, and being with people, children and babies, and anything pertaining to them. She was always a phone call away if anyone needed her and was willing to take you wherever you needed to go.
She is survived by her children, Ruth A., wife of Pastor Liam McCahill, Baltimore, MD and Debra M. Vaughn, Ephrata, PA, four grandchildren, Eilish K. McCahill, Conor D., husband of Stella McCahill, Lisa M., wife of Jesse Fernandez, Charles M. Vaughn, and six great-grandchildren, Kayla L., wife of Edward Hart, Brandon M., husband of Carrie Groff, Brent M. Groff, Bradley S. Groff, Paige R. Groff, and Mason Groff, and two great-great-grandchildren, Kadon and Oscar Groff. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles A. Vaughn, Jr., her brother, John "Jackie" Lipp, and her former husband, Charles A. Vaughn, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Yvonne's Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Liam F. McCahill and Chaplain Greg Ramble officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groffs from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be sent in "Bonnie's" name to Maple Farm, 604 Oak Street, Akron, PA 17501-1489.
Please visit Yvonne's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »