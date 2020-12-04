Yolanda Rosas, 44, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Enrique R. Rosas and Ana L. Harnish.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her niece and nephews. Yolanda was known for her good sense of humor and making everyone around her laugh. She was a true prankster at heart.
Yolanda is survived by her mother, Ana L. Harnish; her sister, Janet Pearson (Michael); her three nephews, Kalif, Silas, and Jake; her niece, Kamryn; along with a host of cousins that felt more like siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at In The Light Ministries, 415 South Shippen Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
