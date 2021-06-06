Yolanda Joan Eckman, 73, of Lancaster passed away on June 2nd, 2021. She was born in Sandstone, WV to the late James and Harietta Davis. Known as Joan to those who loved her, and there are many who loved her. Joan was a strong woman. She worked hard and she loved hard. To Joan, family was everything, and she was everything to her family. Through example, she taught her four daughters the value of hard work, their own self-worth, and how to stand up for themselves. Whether it was flowers, her children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren, Joan tended them all with loving care. No matter what was needed, be it a hug, a smile, a laugh, an ear, advice, or some truth, you'd be sure to get it from Joan. Her presence was a gift. Her absence is deeply felt.
Joan leaves behind four daughters, Cindy Peters, companion of Rick Ansell of Columbia, Justine Peters, companion of Ron Heisey of Marietta, Dana Peters, companion of Craig Ulrich of Conestoga, Riki Shiffler, wife of Scott Sheffler of Perdix, PA; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis, husband of Laura Davis, Albert Struble all of Mount Joy; nephew, Larry Peters, companion of Ann Shepler of Conestoga. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Eckman in 2012, her grandson, Jonathan Ansell, her sister, Sheila Haldeman.
Services for Joan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pk., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville