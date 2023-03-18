Yoko Strauss

Yoko Strauss, 90, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Maple Farms.

She was the wife of Theodore H. Strauss. Born in Togane-She-Chiba-Ken, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Masao and Satsu Mitushashi.

Yoko retired from the former Ephrata Shoe Company. She enjoyed spending summers in Steamboat Landing in Milton, DE.

Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Amiko Kashikawa of Japan.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 2:00 P.M. at Memory Gardens, 315 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.

Service information

Mar 23
Service
Thursday, March 23, 2023
2:00PM
Memory Gardens
319 Wabash Rd.
EPHRATA, PA 17557
