Wyatt G. "Pap" Sullivan, 97, of the Mennonite Home, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane VonStetten Sullivan for 60 years before her passing in 2004. He was born in White Sulfur Springs, WV, son of the late Mable Gregory. Wyatt retired from Kerr Glass after 40 years of service. He was a member of Hempfield United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII. Wyatt was a wonderful grandfather who never missed a chance to shower his grandchildren with love. His life centered around his family and all the special times spent together, especially the great summer vacations. At the age of 94, he surprised us all by showing off his underwater swimming abilities. He was an avid golfer from a very young age and continued to play well into his 90's.
Wyatt is survived by his daughter: Judy wife of John Kline. Grandson: Randy Kline husband of Rachelle. Granddaughter: Lori wife of Jeff Meyers. Four great-grandchildren: Aaron and Matthew Kline; and Megan and Josh Meyers. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Dud and Tom.
The family will be eternally grateful for all of the loving kindness shown to Wyatt by the staff of Goods and Eshelman Run.
A Private Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at Ironville Cemetery with Pastor John Longmire, officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Mennonite Home or Hospice and Community Care. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
