Woodrow W. "Woody" Northeimer, Jr., 75, of Reading, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Wyomissing Health & Rehab Center, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Woodrow W. and Edith (Wynn) Northeimer. He was married 49 years on June 13 to Carol A. (Linton) Northeimer.
He served in the US Army for 7½ years as staff sergeant during the Vietnam Era. He was in Vietnam from July 1967 through March 1970 with the 1st Infantry Division, where he was awarded 3 bronze stars, one with a "V" for Valor.
After the Army, Woody worked as a truck driver for several companies, the last being Shannon Chemical in Malvern. He was a member of the New Holland American Legion and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Michael Northeimer of New Holland, and Gerald, married to Marcia (Hackman) Northeimer of Mohnton; three granddaughters, Jessica, Abigail, and Isabel; two sisters, Joanne Sagner and Judy, married to Carl Nissley; and two brothers, Rick Northeimer and Thomas, married to Sandy Northeimer.
Preceding him in death is a brother, John L. Northeimer; and two sisters, Jane Bennett and Suzanne Groff.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lebanon VA Hospital, www.lebanon.va.gov/giving/. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »