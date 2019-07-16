Winsome E. Brandt, age 95, of Martinsburg, PA, formerly of Lancaster, died Monday. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Harold and Viola (Muckle) Bimesderfer.
Survived by two sons: Stephen C. Brandt (wife Deb) of Lancaster and Dr. Craig S. Brandt (wife Karen) of Hollidaysburg; three grandchildren: Kimberly Henrickson (husband Robert) of New Canaan, CT, Elizabeth Harmantzis (husband Greg) of Raleigh, NC, and Michael Brandt of Santa Monica, CA; and a great-grandson: Willem Henrickson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl S. Brandt, Jr. in 2010 and a brother Truman Bimesderfer.
Mrs. Brandt had worked as an RN at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster for many years. She was an avid reader.
There will be no public viewing or services. Private inurnment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Duncansville, is in charge of arrangements.