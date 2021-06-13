Winona Z. "Zodee" Shearer, 83 of Mount Joy, passed away on June 9, 2021, at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 61 years, Paul Shearer, and her children, Joi (Jack) Garner, Brandi Shearer and Mark (Patti Graham) Shearer, all of Mount Joy. Her five grandchildren: Jamie (Garner) married to Derek Boyer, Jenna (Garner) married to Ryan Ross and Joell (Garner) married to Henry Fooshee, Emily (Shearer) married to Conor Maghan and Colby Shearer as well as her five great-grandchildren: Colton and Easton Boyer and Regan, Rowen and Riley Ross will miss her daily presence.
Zodee was a 1956 graduate of the Donegal High School, where she was a Majorette and played on the tennis team. A 62-year member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, she was a member of the adult Sunday school. She worked for the late optometrist during her working career, Dr. Jack Stauffer; Engle Printing of Mount Joy and later retired from High Industries Food Services in 2001. Zodee enjoyed bowling in leagues at Clearview Lanes, sewing Halloween and Baby Parade costumes, making crafts, shopping, and especially enjoyed Cruises. The greatest love to her was her family, as she was her grandchildren's #1 Cheerleader! She loved attending all of their activities and sporting events as they grew older. Her legacy will live on through the special love she gave to her children and grandchildren.
Born in Mount Joy, Zodee was the daughter of the late James and Fannie Markley. She is also survived by a sister Corrine (Rick) Marsh of Maryland.
A funeral service will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, at 10 AM. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 AM. Interment to follow in Chiques Church Cemetery, Manheim. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Condolences may be sent through www.sheetzfuneralhhome.com
