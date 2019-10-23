Winona Thomas, 80, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was the loving companion of the late Theodore R. Ortman. She was born in Delta, daughter of the late Sandy P. and Ella Jones Thomas.
Surviving are three children: Theodore R. Ortman, Washington Boro; Patricia A. (Joseph, Jr.) DiLucia, Marietta; and Donna (late Jeff) Harnish, Mount Joy. Seven grandchildren. Eighteen great-grandchildren. Two great-great-grandsons. One brother:Coy Thomas, Conestoga.
There will be no public viewing. A Private Funeral Service will be held with Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com