Winona M. Nyeste, 99, of Quarryville, PA was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2023. She was a resident of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community from 2013 until her passing.
She was born to the late William and Eva Hein on March 29, 1923 near Westerville, Nebraska. Winona was raised in the town of Ansley, Nebraska, graduated from Ansley High School and attended college in Nebraska.
Following college courses she moved with several girlfriends to Washington, DC in the early part of World War II, working in the secretarial pool to support the war effort. Her apartment in Washington, DC was so close to the zoo that she could hear the lions roar at night. While working in DC, she met and married John J. Nyeste in 1946. He was a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant at the time. They settled in John's hometown of Windber, PA after the war.
Most of her friends called her "Pickles" or "Pic" for short. She loved playing Scrabble, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and bird watching. During her younger years she liked to golf, play tennis, play cards in her card club, and travel with her family. She worked for Sears from the mid 1960's until her retirement in 1988. She became a resident of Quarryville in 2006, living with her family. In 2013 she became a resident of Quarryville Presbyterian Community where she resided until her passing.
Winona's family and her Christian faith were the most important things to her. She was a gentle and kind person and never raised her voice or said an unkind word to anyone. Some of the most joyous times in her life were spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Those times together always brightened her days.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother Lyle. Winona is survived by her son John Nyeste and wife Sheila of Denver, PA, daughter Stephanie McClellan and husband Dennis of Quarryville, PA, and daughter Jacqueline Drefahl and husband Robert of Loranger, LA. She has five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care she received during the ten years she resided at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. In honor of her life, donations can be made to the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community benevolence fund.
Services are private for the family.
