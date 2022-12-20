Winifred (Winnie) B. Linton, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022, at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hillsborough, NJ.
Born August 21, 1931, in Florin, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Howard S. Barnhart and Mildred Kline Barnhart. She was the loving wife of G. Norman Linton, Jr. for 54 years, who preceded her in death in May 2007.
Winnie was a 1949 graduate of the former East Donegal High School. She was a retiree of the former SICO Company in Mount Joy, a 50 year plus member of the Elizabethtown Chapter #407 of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mount Joy. Winnie lived in Florin on Chocolate Avenue and Mount Joy at 505 Donegal Springs Road, until moving to be closer to her son in December 2019.
She loved to cook and bake for her family and playing UNO with her grandkids. Playing Pinochle with her card club friends was a favorite hobby. Vacationing in the Outer Banks with friends were also cherished times.
Winnie will be greatly missed by her son, David; his wife, Keriann; her 3 granddaughters, Jamie, Kaitlyn, and MacKenzie, Warren, NJ. Her firstborn son, Thomas Linton, preceded her in death.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at The Chelsea at Warren, Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center at Hillsborough, and Dove Hospice for the love and compassion shown to Winnie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Winnie's funeral at the Sheetz Funeral Home, 16 East Main St., Mount Joy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2pm with Pastor Jerry Berrier officiating. Interment to follow in Mount Joy Cemetery. Friends may call at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 1pm to 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VisionCorps, 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, to empower individuals who are blind or vision impaired. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com