Winifred "Win" D. May, 92, peacefully passed from her earthly life into Eternal Glory on Monday, December 30, 2019 with her sons at her bedside.
She was the loving wife of the late Arthur A. May, who passed away in 1999. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lois Rupert Dunlap.
Win was a homemaker and was a very active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she and her husband had been longtime chaperones and cooks for the annual youth retreats to Stone Harbor. She was also a member of the Bible Study group.
She enjoyed crocheting afghans as gifts and as donations to the needy. Despite her limited sight, she also painted her own greeting cards.
Win is survived by her 5 sons: Gary A. married to Teresa of Yorktown, VA, Jeffrey A., married to Lynn, and Douglas A. married to Judy, both of Lancaster, Eric A. married to Marcy of Lititz, and Curtis A. married to Mary of Pennington, NJ; her 17 grandchildren: Brittany, Bryan, Karina and her husband Michael, Bethany, Christian, Nathan, Sarah, Terry, Beth, Erin and her husband Joey, Ellen and her husband Cory, Wesley, Simon, Eli, Juliana, and Liam; her 6 great-grandchildren, and her "adopted sons" Stephen, Geoffrey, John, and Drew. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dunlap and granddaughter, Grace.
Friends will be received on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-8PM at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Win's Memorial Service will follow on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Peter's. Interment will be private at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Win's memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at the above address, and Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
