Columbia- Winifred Jane Helton "Biddie", 72 of Columbia, passed away Thursday, December 16th 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the wife of James Benjamin Helton Sr., "Ben" to whom she was married for 53 years. They raised 4 boys together: James, Jr. "Benjie", Steele, Sr., Shawn & Bryan, along with 2 grandkids, Emilie & Steele, Jr. "Dude".
Biddie was an avid animal lover and saved as many as she could. She was an excellent cook and prided herself on how well everything tasted. She was rough around the edges, but always true to who she was. Although not all of her traits were admirable, the ones that were, are what made her family love her so much. She was bold, straight-forward, and when she loved you, she loved you with her entire being. She will be missed, more than she probably ever thought.
She is survived by her husband, 4 sons, 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Proceeding her in death were her parents, Margaret E. and Gerald C. Gable, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.Per Biddie's request there will be no services held. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
