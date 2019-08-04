Winifred J. (Reighard) Good, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born June 26, 1927, in Saskatchewan, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. and Sadie E. (Hossler) Reighard who were in the mission field when she was born. She was married to Earl R. Good for over 68 years until his death on February 7, 2015.
Winifred worked as a supervisor at J.B. Athletic in Elizabethtown. She loved her Lord and and enjoyed cookouts and camping with her entire family.
She is survived by three children: Galen R. Good, married to Jan, of Elizabethtown; Carol A. Reem, married to Barry, of Elizabethtown and Deb I. Crotsley, married to Butch, of Mount Joy. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson and a great-great granddaughter as well as Winifred's extended family and caring friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Reighard and two great-grandchildren.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Winifred's honor to the Salvation Army, 131 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
