Winfield K. Zerphey, 95, of Landisville, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Marijane A. John Zerphey, who passed away in 2004. Born in Florin, PA, he was the son of the late Winfield L. and Dorothy G. Kling Zerphey.
Win was employed by the RCA Corporation for over 30 years, retiring as a production planner.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving in England as an Aviation Radioman Second Class on board a B-24 Liberator with VPB 73 Squadron, patrolling the English Channel hunting U-Boats. He was the recipient of the Air Medal and the U.S. Navy Commendation Ribbon. Following his discharge, he graduated from Elizabethtown College.
Win was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He was also a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed playing bingo and Trivial Pursuit. He was a kind and loving man, who had a smile and positive outlook for all whom he came into contact.
He is survived by his children: Cynthia Zimmerman of Lancaster, Karen Zerphey of York, and John Zerphey of Montoursville, PA; his two grandsons, Lee A. and Matthew W., and his sisters, Mary Ober and Peggy Brown, both of Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosene, and his brother, Victor.
Win's family would like to thank the staff of Oak Leaf Manor North for the magnificent love and care given to their father.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at a later time, for which an announcement will be published. Please make contributions in Win's memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
