Wilson William (Bill) Koller was welcomed by his Savior and reunited with his loving wife, Jane Koller, and daughters, Linda Koller and Janet Hottinger, Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Ada Barr Koller. He married Jane Koller (nee Parry) on November 2, 1946, sharing nearly 75 years together. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his beloved wife and family.
Bill is survived by his children: William (Cindy) Koller, Robert (Linda) Koller, Barbara (Dan) Miller, and Beth Koller Grove; a long line of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Donald Koller. He was preceded in death by his sister, Adella Krecow.
Bill was a member of Grace E.C. Church of Lancaster and a founding member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street. He also enjoyed spending time at the family cottage at the Herndon E.C. Campground.
Bill was an extremely skilled carpenter and would proudly point out the homes he helped build in the area. He was also very willing to share his carpentry skills with others and was personally responsible for many home improvement projects for family and friends, as well as construction projects at the Herndon Campground. He was very active in the church, serving in many ways, including as a deacon with his wife. His wife Jane started making peanut brittle for family and friends for Christmas and Bill (who claimed to have trouble boiling water) managed to learn and continue that tradition when she was no longer able to. At family gatherings he was a great storyteller.
He served in the Navy as a motor machinist mate in WWII. He was proud of his military service and loved sharing stories of his time at sea.
A Funeral Service will be held at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private.
