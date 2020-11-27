Wilson Lopez, Sr. "Pops"

Wilson Pedro Lopez, Sr., 77, of Manheim Twp., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Eduviges Lopez Perez and Lydia Esther Torres. Wilson, affectionately known as "Pops" to all who knew and loved him, was the loving husband of the late Gladys E. Lopez who passed away in November, 2012.
Wilson was a Detective with the New York Police Department, retiring after 25 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed playing chess and solving sudoku and crossword puzzles. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of American Legion Post 34 in Lancaster.
A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by five children: Wilson Lopez, Jr., husband of Rebecca of Landisville, Lance Lopez and his companion Nany Bermudez of Lancaster, Christopher Lopez and his companion Britney Hevner of Lancaster, Kristina Lopez and Teresa Lopez, both of Lancaster; ten grandchildren: Wilson Lopez III, and his companion Emily Cleckner, Mya Swift, Jaden Lopez, Antonio Harley, Christopher Lopez, Jr., Aliveah Lopez, Izayah Lopez, Seantell Frisby, Elizabeth Bermudez and Christina Bermudez; and six great-grandchildren: Joseph Martinez, Khaliyah Green, Nevaeh Green, Milani Vega, Maliya Vega and Xander Sepulveda. Also surviving are siblings, Lydia Stober, Teresita Menger, David Lopez and Julio Lopez.
Family and friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. Interment in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
