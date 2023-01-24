Wilson L. Strausser, 76, of Bowmansville, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon. He was the husband of Lucy Ann Good Strausser. Born in Mohnton, he was the son of the late George and Alma Kline Strausser.
Wilson was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School where he had participated in Cross Country and Track and Field. He retired from CNH where he had worked in the Engineering Department for over 20 years. He had served in the United States Air Force. Wilson was a member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church and recently had been attending Pine Grove Church in Bowmansville.
Wilson was a Mr. Fix It and could be counted on to fix anything put in front of him. He enjoyed gardening, nature and animals and was known for his creative abilities in art, music and poetry.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Kellie Obregon of Lititz; a son, Shawn husband of Jennifer Strausser of Bowmansville; four grandchildren; and a brother, Jim husband of Jan Strausser of Mohnton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Strausser.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 10:30 AM at Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, PA. Interment in the Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery. A Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wilson's memory may be made to the Lancaster County Conservancy, 117 S. West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA