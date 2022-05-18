Wilmer Z. "Wil" Good

The Memorial Service for Wilmer Z. Good who died on August 31, 2021 will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Rd., Bird in Hand, PA.

Everyone is invited for a meal after the service. If you can attend the dinner, please RSVP by Saturday, May 21 to Donna Sudbrook. Email donnasudbrook@verizon.net or call 443-851-6326.

The service will be livestreamed Stumptown.online.church.

