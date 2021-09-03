Wilmer Z. "Wil" Good, 81, of Lititz, formerly of Riverdale, MD. passed away from cancer on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Landis Homes. Born on October 21, 1939 in Terre Hill, PA, he was the son of the late Lester B. and Mabel (Ziemer) Good. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. (Martin) Good with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Ann Sauder, wife of Jeff of Venice, FL, Donna Sudbrook, wife of Don of Ellicott City, MD, Bill Good, husband of Kathy of Stevens, PA, and Eddie Good, husband of Janine of Chesapeake Beach, MD. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, and two sisters, Evangeline Martin, wife of Landis of East Earl, PA and Mary Good of New Holland, PA.
Wil was a member of Landis Valley Christian Fellowship and formerly a member of Capital Christian Fellowship in Lanham, MD.
We thank the staff at Landis Homes, Lancaster General Hospital and Hospice & Community Care for providing care.
Wil chose to donate his body to Humanity Gifts Registry which benefits the medical school in Hershey, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wil's memory may be made to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. A Memorial service will be held later.
