Wilmer Z. Martin, 70, of East Earl, PA, died at home on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Anna Joyce Horning Martin who died in 2016. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Willis M. and Anna Mae Zimmerman Martin.
Wilmer was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. He had been employed at New Holland Sales Stables for 44 years.
Surviving is a brother, Willis husband of Linda Martin of East Earl; and three sisters, Arlene wife of Melvin Horst of Geneva, NY, Marian wife of Ezra Martin of Myerstown, and Esther Mae wife of the late Luke Brubacker of East Earl. He was preceded in death by a stillborn sister, Edith.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 25, at 9:30 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
