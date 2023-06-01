Wilmer "Will" Ray Wenger, formerly of Rapho Twp., PA died peacefully in his home on May 14, 2023 in Bradenton, FL at the age of 80.
Will is survived by his wife, Mim, of Bradenton, FL; his sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Cami Wenger of Bradenton, FL, and Rick and Anne Wenger of Newark, DE; his grandchildren, Brittany Wenger and Matthew Davis, Tyler and Grace Wenger, Kirsten Wenger and Lauren Wenger; his brother, Daniel Wenger, of Lititz, PA; and his sister, Annetta Miller, of Harrisonburg, VA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, two stepbrothers and friends. He is predeceased by his parents and stepfather, J. Clyde Shenk.
Will was born on March 18, 1943 in Musoma, Tanzania, to missionaries W. Ray Wenger and Miriam E. Landis Wenger Shenk. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1961 after spending his early education years in East Africa. He married Miriam "Mim" B. (Groff) Wenger on March 15, 1969, and she remained his best friend for 54 years of marriage, raising their children in Lancaster County, PA, before retiring to Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Will had a love for learning, technology, problem solving, and working with his hands. During his career as a plant manager and foreman, he received many accolades for driving safety, efficiency and quality in plant operations and was an early adopter of computers. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling and cruising, restoring cars and putting his woodworking skills to use crafting grandfather clocks for his family. There were very few things "G-Dad" could not fix, and he always made sure his family was taken care of.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at his home church, Harvest United Methodist Church, 14305 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Will's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Harvest United Methodist Church or Tidewell Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ManasotaMemorial.com for the Wenger family.