Wilmer "Wil" Sauder, 72 of Harrisburg, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Wellspan York Hospital.
Wil was born in Caernarvon Twp., and was the son of the late Alvin and Mary Sauder. He was retired from Tyco, formerly AMP, where he was a mechanical engineer. He was a member of New Hope Church.
Wil was predeceased by his sister, Sue Sauder and brother, James Sauder.
Wil is survived by his wife of 52 years, Velma Sauder; his daughter, Jodi (Dwayne) Gallagher; his son, Geoff (Megan) Sauder; his grandchildren, Caitlin and Megan; his sisters, Ruth Hollinger, Esther Wert and Marian Bauman; his brothers, Marty Sauder, John Sauder and Warren Sauder.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12 noon at New Hope Church, 584 Colonial Club Drive, Harrisburg. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 10 A.M. to 12 noon at the church, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to AIM (Adventures in Mission), Swaziland/Adventures Care Point Fund at, www.adventures.org or to New Hope Church, Swaziland Fund, 584 Colonial Club Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Arrangements are by the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Harrisburg.
