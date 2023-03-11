Wilmer Wenger

Wilmer "Wil" Wenger, 96, formerly of Leola, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Mennonite Home, Lancaster. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Isaac and Clara Burkhart Wenger. He was the husband of the late Betty Breuninger Wenger.
Wilmer was a man of strong faith. He was devoted to his Bible, having read it cover-to-cover many times over, getting up in the wee hours of the morning to do so. He was a member of Bird-in-Hand UMC for many years.
His entire career was involved in the excavation business. He had his own excavating companies based in Leola under the name of Wenger Brothers followed by Leola Construction. Later he became a superintendent for Martin Excavating for several years and then operated equipment after that for a variety of companies. In his early days he secured his pilot's license, bought his own plane, and installed a runway by his home on Horseshoe Road to fly to various job sites.
Wilmer is survived by 2 sons, Larry, husband of Marianne Beam Wenger of Leola, Jerry, husband of Joyce Schmidt Wenger of Conestoga; grandchildren, Leann, wife of Dave McDonald of Lancaster, Stephen Wenger of Conestoga; great-grandchildren, Landry and Jenner McDonald. He was preceded in death by brothers, Harlan, John, and Bob Wenger.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church, 2620 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505 with a viewing from 10-11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Groffdale (Brick) Mennonite Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bird-in-Hand UMC at the above address. FurmanFuneralHome.com