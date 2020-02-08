Wilmer S. Stoltzfoos, 87, of Leola, passed from this life to his heavenly reward on February 7, 2020, at home after a brief illness. He was born on January 21, 1933, to Elam B. and Hannah (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfoos on the Leola farm where he and three previous generations lived, labored, and died. On November 18, 1954, he was married to Lydia Fisher, who survives, and together they had ten children.
He was first ordained as a minister at Melita Christian Fellowship in 1973, where he served for 22 years. He also served as a missionary pastor in Kisumu, Kenya for several years, and was a faithful member of Weavertown Amish-Mennonite Church in Bird-in-Hand.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: Hannah (Joseph) Miller, Melvern, KS; Sarah (Jerry) Miller, Partridge, KS; Esther (Daniel) Beiler, Hillsdale, PA; Mahlon (Esther) Stoltzfoos, Leola; Elam (Loretta) Stoltzfoos, Kalona, IA; Adin (Heidi) Stoltzfoos, Burgettstown, PA; David (Regina) Stoltzfoos, Gordonville; Elmina (Ernest) Beiler, Lancaster; Freida (Erin) Hostetler, Mount Vernon, OH; 52 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Levi and Mose, siste,r Rachel, and son, Wilmer, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Rd., Gordonville, with interment following at the Weavertown Amish-Mennonite Church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ridgeview Mennonite Church in Gordonville from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend these events without further notice. Furman's – Leola
