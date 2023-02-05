Wilmer L. Hostetter went peacefully to his heavenly home Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce L. Landis Hostetter.
On February 8, 1938, Wilmer was born in Gap, PA to the late Jay and Margie (Hershey) Hostetter.
Wilmer was in the dairy business and started the Joy-Wil registered Holstein Dairy. In 1976, Wilmer began a new business which is now Hostetter Grain Inc.
Wilmer loved business and people. He also liked finding time for managing and coaching men's softball, hunting, fishing, traveling and golf. He especially enjoyed the grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Family times were very important and enjoyable to Wilmer.
He loved his Lord and Savior and was a member of Mount Vernon Christian Church for more than 50 years, serving in many ways including treasurer and trustee. He served on the Black Rock Retreat Board for 12 years and Partners in Evangelism Board for over 25 years. He also served on the Oxford School Board (chairman for 3 years), Fulton Bank Advisory Board for 15 years, Farm Credit Board for 38 years and Chester County Holstein Board.
Wilmer is survived by his wife; three sons, Bill (Melissa Slauch), Bernie (Karen Moran) and John (Judy Rohrer); a daughter-in-law, Monica Hostetter; ten grandchildren, Phillip (Victoria) Hostetter, Eric (Meghan) Hostetter, Allison Hostetter, Derek Hostetter, Jarrett (Meredith) Hostetter, Justin (Melody) Hostetter, Jason (Faith) Hostetter, Paige (Marshall) Horst, Ellie (Josh) Witmer and Brooke (Zack) Swope; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Barry and granddaughter, Rebekah Hostetter, two brothers, Donald and Harry, and four sisters, Anna Kreider, Elva Peifer Martin, Vera Mast and Rosa Weidman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Mount Vernon Christian Church, 1 Lighthouse Dr., Kirkwood, PA 17536, where friends and family may visit from 10 11 a.m. and Friday from 6 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Vernon Christian Church or Black Rock Retreat, 1354 Kirkwood Pk., Quarryville, PA 17566.
On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.