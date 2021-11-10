Wilmer K. Brenneman, 87, of Lampeter, went home to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of the late Anna Deiter Brenneman. Born in Pequea Twp., he was the son of the late John S. and Elizabeth Knight Brenneman.
He was a member of the former Lyndon Mennonite Church. He was employed at Queen Dairy, Witmer’s IGA, and Darrenkamp’s Willow Valley. He enjoyed small game hunting, gardening, and the outdoors.
Surviving are 3 children: Elaine Brenneman of Lampeter, David Brenneman, married to Naomi (Souders), of Lancaster, Glenn Brenneman, married to Caroline (Weaver), of Lititz, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 4 siblings: John K., Ephrata, Ruth White, Lancaster, Paul K., Lancaster, and Elvin K., Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clair K. of Lancaster.
Funeral service will take place from New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Rd., Lancaster, on Friday, November 12th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Pastors Steve VanPelt and Dustin Martin will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wilmer’s honor to the Lampeter Fire Company, P.O. Box 45, Lampeter, PA 17612. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller, Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Inc. of Quarryville.