Wilmer J. Smoker, age 56 of Ronks, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Carolyn King Smoker with whom he celebrated 28 years of marriage on September 24th. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Michael and Katie King Smoker. He was a member of Spring Garden Amish Mennonite Church in Kinzers. He worked at Peaceful Valley in the furniture warehouse and also worked at market. Wilmer loved music, outdoor adventures, and all things western.
Surviving besides his wife is his daughter; Katelyn S., wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of Gap, and 4 siblings: Rueben, husband of Gale Sollenberger Smoker of Gap, Ruth Ann, wife of the late Ben Beiler of Ronks, Hannah, wife of Christ King of Kinzers, and Lester, husband of the late Rachel Stoltzfus Smoker of Ronks.
Funeral service will take place at Spring Garden Amish Mennonite Church, 5157 Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers, on Friday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing time at the church on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
