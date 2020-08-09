Wilmer Eugene Dick

A Memorial Service will be held for Wilmer E. Dick on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Millersville Community Church, 163 W. Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551 with Pastor Kerry Leeper officiating.
There will be a short, safe, and outdoor visitation from 930 a.m. until the start of the service. The Masonic Funeral Ritual will be held prior to the start of service.
Private family interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
