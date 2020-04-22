Wilmer Eugene Dick, 89, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Florin (Mount Joy), PA, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Miriam Mummau Dick, and the loving husband of the late Jane Dick (Waller) for 60 years.
He graduated from East Donegal High School and received his bachelor's degree from Millersville University. Wilmer served his country in the U.S. Army and came back to Lancaster and married his sweetheart, Jane. He became a math teacher for the School District of Lancaster beginning at Reynolds Junior High, and spending most of his years at Lincoln Junior High, retiring after 32 years of service.
Wilmer was a dedicated Mason as a member of the Charles M. Howell Lodge No. 496 where over many years he achieved a 33rd degree. He also was a member and past High Priest of Lodge No. 43. Additionally, he belonged to the following Masonic organizations: Lancaster Lodge of Perfection - Valley of Lancaster, Tall Cedars of Lebanon - Forest #27, Knights Templar of PA - Lancaster Commandry 13, Knights of the Red Cross of Constantine - York Conclave, Scottish Rite - Valley Of Harrisburg, Rajah Shrine, and Frei Maurer Mark Lodge.
He was a member of Millersville Community Church and enjoyed travelling to Aruba and Hawaii. Wilmer loved to play with his grandchildren and always put his family's needs above his own.
He is survived by his children, Dennis G. Dick, Mountville, PA, Denise M., wife of Wayne Kirchoff, Ephrata, PA, and Kyle E. Dick of Mountville, PA, six grandchildren: Doug, Emily, Jill, Mandy, Courtney, and Stephanie, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Paul E. Dick, Jr. (Mary), Gallatin, Tennessee, a sister, Miriam Kanode (Isaac), Elizabethtown, and a brother, John Dick (Lorraine), California, and countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Groff and brother-in-law, M. Wade Groff.
Wilmer will have a private family Funeral Service to be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, April 24, 2020 with Pastor Kerry Leeper officiating. The family will hold a public Memorial Service at a time when the current health crisis will allow. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Wilmer's name may be made to Charles M. Howell Lodge No. 496, 113 West Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551.
