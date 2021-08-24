Wilmer E. Yost, 80, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Ruth Ann Nolt Yost with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late R. John and Verna Stoltzfus Yost. He was a member of Stumptown Mennonite Church. Wilmer graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1960. During his lifetime he worked as a carpenter, a poultry farmer and a driver for Amish neighbors. He was a member of the Lancaster County farm bureau for many years. He always enjoyed spending time with family, especially weekends at the mountains and watching his grandchildren's ball games.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children: Stephanie, wife of Rodney Murphy of Weatherly, PA; Krista, wife of Sherm Guyer of Willow Street, PA; Andrea, wife of Andrew Graybill and Michael, husband of Miska Freed Yost of Lancaster, PA; 12 grandchildren, Nathan and Alyssa Murphy, Zachary, husband of Jaclyn, Ryan, Caleb and Jenna Guyer, Hannah and Ben Graybill, and Mariah, Malachi, Marshall and Marissa Yost. Surviving siblings are Glenn, husband of Kathryn Hershey Yost of LaGrange, KY; Frank, husband of Rose Stoltzfus Yost of Newville, PA; Vernon Yost of Strasburg; Nancy, wife of Robert Eberly of Leola. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Ivan, John and Wayne Yost.
Funeral services will be held from Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Rd., Bird-in-Hand, on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501. Furman's – Leola