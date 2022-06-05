Wilmer E. (Pete) Jacobs passed away at Luthercare in Lititz on June 1, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in Lancaster to the late Claude E. and Daisie F. Jacobs, Wilmer lived the majority of his adult life in Millersville, PA. He and his wife Elizabeth (Betty) S. Jacobs observed 69 years of marriage on April 18, 2022.
Wilmer was preceded in death by siblings Claude E. Jacobs, Jr., James F. Jacobs, and Mary Jacobs Bechtold. He attended J.P. McCaskey High School and proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. A skilled woodworker, Pete worked first at Bogar Lumber Company and retired from HM Stauffer and Sons in 1992. He enjoyed trips to Ocean City, MD, woodworking, painting, flower gardening and tending his plants. Pete and Betty were active members of Ascension Lutheran Church, Willow Street.
In addition to his wife, Betty who lives at Luther Acres in Lititz, Pete is survived by daughter, Jeanne Parker (husband, Steve) of Selinsgrove, and son, Peter Jacobs; as well as grandchildren, Summerlee, Jedediah, Laura, and Mark; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Friends and Family are invited to attend the Visitation for Wilmer on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Luther Acres Chapel at 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's memory to Ascension Lutheran Church at www.ascensionws.org, Luther Acres Benevolent Care Fund at www.luthercare.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com