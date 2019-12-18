?Wilmer E. Martin, 90, of Denver, PA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Wilmer was the loving husband of the late Arlene F. (Bollinger) Martin who went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2014. They had celebrated 58 years of marriage on October 2, 2013.
Wilmer was the founder and former owner/operator of Gem Ceramic Mold Company in Denver, PA and a member of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by two sons: Shaun R. Martin, husband of Faye, of Denver, PA and Roger L. Martin, husband of Lisa, of Lititz, PA; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sara, wife of Abe Zeiset of Ephrata, PA; one brother, Walter Martin, husband of Judy, of Ephrata, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Arlene, Wilmer was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Martha (Eby) Martin, and four siblings: Clarence, Mary, Paul, and Earl.
Friends will be received at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 W. Middle Creek Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., followed by interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
