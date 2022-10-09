Wilma Sherrill Beesley, 92, of Willow Valley Retirement Community, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, died Wednesday, October 5, at her home. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Michael Keele, and her great-grandson, Grady Leif Keele, both of Winters, California. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her daughter Susan Kay, her son Michael, and her sister Frances.
Wilma graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1950, where she met her future husband in freshman history class. She did graduate work at the University of Delaware and was a teacher and school librarian for 27 years in Tennessee, Georgia, and Delaware.
Wilma loved teaching, library work, books, music, plays, decorating, flowers and travel.
After retiring, she was active in the American Association of University Women, her PEO Sisterhood chapter, and her church's United Methodist Women.
She requested a private family gathering for her memorial service, and her private burial will take place in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wilma's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
