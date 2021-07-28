Wilma June Garland, 90, of Lititz, PA, died peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Brethren Village, Lititz, PA. Wilma was born in York, PA, in 1930, to the late J. Foster and Arietta (Gemmill) Stambach. She held an Economic degree (yes, that's not a typo) with a minor in English Educations from Lebanon Valley College, Annville, PA, and a Master's Equivalency.
Wilma started teaching English at a public school in York, PA. Then after taught 7th grade English for 25 years at Marticville Middle School, Penn Manor School District, Lancaster, PA. She loved teaching, especially this age group.
In the 1950s, Wilma and her husband, Roy, taught all subjects at Red Bird Mission in Kentucky for Roy's Alternative Service (Conscientious Objector) during the Korean War. Some of Wilma's classes included English and Music. She had been educated on the organ and piano and enjoyed singing the alto part of hymns on Sunday mornings from her pew.
For decades, she had been an active member at Lancaster Church of the Brethren in Lancaster, PA.
Wilma was married to the late Roy Garland for 67 years. She is survived by their children, Roy Garland II and wife Terry, Tim Garland and wife Pam, Debra Wilson and husband Rane; and her grandchildren, Katie Zimmerman and husband Josh, Margret Granzow and husband Robert, Gretchen Garland, and Makenzie Wilson.
A memorial service for both Wilma and her husband, Roy, will be held at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Roy died March 15, 2020, at the beginning of the COVID quarantines.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to, Hospice For All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028 or, Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Wilma's memorial page at: CremationPA.com