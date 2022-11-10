Wilma J. Brubaker, 99 formerly of Farmdale, passed away on November 6, 2022 at Oak Leaf Manor South. She was the wife of the late Melvin E. Brubaker who preceded her in death in 1995. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mable Drescher Forrey.
A homemaker, she was a devoted lifelong member of the Kinderhook E.C. Church.
She is survived by her children, Donald E. Brubaker; Eileen wife of Tom Donaldson; JoAnn wife of Patrick Reisinger; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Millie Forrey. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Duersmith, Evelyn Keller and Vera Forrey.
Wilma's words to live by were "Be kind to one another and God is Good.
Funeral services will be held at the Kinderhook E.C. Church, 560 Kinderhook Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kinderhook E.C. Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com