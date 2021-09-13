Wilma J. "Billie" Flahart, 82, formerly of Southern Lancaster County, entered into rest on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late William and Sylvia (Logan) Sprout.
Wilma's family would like to thank the staff at Hamilton Arms for their care and kindness.
Wilma was the loving mother of four children. She created a loving home for her bunch and made sure they all went weekly to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where she was an active member, so they could each establish their own relationship with Jesus. Wilma knew that relationship would carry her children through their lives in this world. Wilma rarely used a cook book, but made the most delicious family meals. Wilma volunteered with the Cub and Boy Scouts and also helped with the Hospice Labor Day Auction for over 25 years. She loved animals, going to auctions, and music, from Roy Clark to Frank Sinatra.
She also loved flowers, especially fragrant ones and taking drives around Lancaster County, taking in the beauty of nature. Friends and especially family are what brought Wilma the greatest joy. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye and she cared deeply for their struggles.
Wilma is survived by her daughters: Mary, wife of William Rafferty; Myra, wife of Richard Hann; Myrna Flahart; daughter-in-law, Cynthia (Jones) Flahart; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Moser and Sam Sprout, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her favorite child, Mitchell Flahart.
A Funeral Service will take place at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1537 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion U.M.C. at the above address or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at: dewalds.com
