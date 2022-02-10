Wilma I. Musser, age 100, entered her heavenly home from Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg, PA on February 8, 2022. She was the widow of the late Rev. Arthur L. Musser who predeceased her in 1995. She was born in Carlisle, PA on December 15, 1921. At the age of fourteen months, she and her twin brother moved with their parents, David and Ethel (Haynes) Wenger to Abilene, Kansas where they grew up. Her twin, Wilmer predeceased her in December 2005.
Wilma was a graduate of Messiah Junior College and Millersville University. She taught full time or substituted for twenty years in elementary schools in Lancaster and Montgomery Counties. She was formerly active in the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and in youth work.
She was a prolific writer and researched and wrote “History of West Willow, 1710-1964” as the 13th annual for the Community Historians of Lancaster County. In addition, she wrote many articles for The Brethren in Christ Historical Journal including a book length article on “The Brethren in Christ Churches of Kansas”. She wrote over one hundred columns called Musings and numerous other articles for Messiah Village publications and had over one hundred devotionals printed in The Secret Place, a Baptist publication. During this time, she was an active member of the West Shore Christian Writer Club.
She was a faithful companion and church worker with her husband who was a minster for forty-two years. Nineteen of those years were with the Brethren in Christ Church at Buffalo, NY, Hummelstown, PA and Grantham, PA. Twenty three years were with the United Methodist at West Willow, PA, Telford, PA and Bethany in Allentown.
She enjoyed traveling, and together with her husband visited Israel three times and eight other countries as well as all fifty states. They retired in 1986 and moved to Messiah Village. In 1993 they celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary. At the village, Wilma was a member of several clubs and volunteered in a number of departments, and of course, did much writing.
She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Beth Musser Lockerman of Boalsburg, PA and a son, Philip I. Musser of Mount Joy, PA; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also, a sister, Miriam Kurtz of Costa Mesa, CA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 14, 2022 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Burial will take place at Air Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Village Endowment Fund, 100 Mt. Allen Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or to Brethren in Christ World Missions, 431 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
