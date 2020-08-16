Wilma H. Dourte

Wilma Dourte, 95, died with family at her side on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Maxine and Luther Schwartz, in Manheim, PA. Born in North Hampton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Orville B. and Mary (Mamie Tippy) Herr. Her husband of 71 years, Jesse Dourte, preceded her in death in 2019.
She was a member of Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church in Mount Joy. After attending Messiah Bible College (where she and Jesse met,) they bought a farm in 1960 near Mastersonville. During the 40 years they owned it, they farmed, raised six children and, together, did church ministry in PA, KS, and IA. She and Jesse also did three months of ministry with the Overcomers' Program at Navajo Mission in NM. In 1973, she followed a lifelong dream by going back to school and earning her LPN license. She used her degree working at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster, and in later years, worked as a home health care nurse through local retirement communities.
She will be remembered for her unfailing faith in God and her commitment to following her convictions. In addition, her love for family was apparent as she enjoyed interacting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She consistently prayed that they, too, would follow Jesus. On a lighter side, she loved to laugh, and her beautiful smile communicated affection, warmth and sometimes mischief. She encouraged her children in music, teaching them how to sing harmony and seeing that they each took lessons on an instrument (or two). Also, of note was her love for cats, the great amount of time she spent knitting, and her heart to help whoever had a need.
She is survived by her children Maxine, wife of Luther Schwartz, Manheim, Loine, wife of Rev. James Hain, Roanoke, VA, Marjorie, wife of Franklin Groff, Manheim, Colleen, wife of Dr. David Bradstreet, Norristown, Nevin, husband of Doneen Ruhl, Manheim, and Jeseen, wife of Troy Bauman, Lititz. In addition to her children are 21 grandchildren (four of whom preceded her in death) and 30 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for September 5th, at 11:00 AM, at Speedwell Heights Church, 413 West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mt. Pleasant BIC Church, 1756 Mt. Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.