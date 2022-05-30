Willis N. Zimmerman, 84, of East Earl, passed away on May 27, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital.
Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Elam E. and Katie B. (Nolt) Zimmerman.
He was the husband of Amanda M. (Leinbach) Zimmerman, with whom he married on December 1, 1959 and shared sixty-two years of marriage.
Willis was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference) and retired as a farmer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Samuel husband of Esther (Horning) Zimmerman of East Earl, PA, Katie wife of Melvin Brubaker of Narvon, PA, Susie wife of Edward Zimmerman of Plymouth, OH, Rufus husband of Susan (Weaver) Zimmerman of New Enterprise, PA, Warren husband of Erma (Reiff) Zimmerman of New Enterprise, PA, Roy husband of Suetta (Horning) Zimmerman of East Earl, PA, Etta wife of Raymond Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Lee husband of Lucy (Weaver) Zimmerman of New Enterprise, PA, Ivan husband of Lois (Reiff) Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Alta wife of Wilmer Zimmerman of Terre Hill, PA, eighty-nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings: Rufus Zimmerman, Martha Zimmerman, Etta Zimmerman, Alta Zimmerman, Ruth Horning, Ellen Horning, Wayne Zimmerman, Elvin Zimmerman and Leon Zimmerman.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter: Ella Mae Zimmerman, a son-in-law: Melvin Zimmerman, a grandson: John Ray Zimmerman and a brother: Leroy Zimmerman.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Weaverland Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference), 1116 Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA 17519 with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 2-4 PM and 6-8PM at the late home.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
