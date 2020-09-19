Willis J. Kurtz, age 90 of Lancaster, passed away to his heavenly home with Jesus after a lengthy illness on September 17, 2020 at his home. He was born in Salisbury Township, son of the late Jason and Anna M. Hershey Kurtz. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eileen Siedhof Kurtz and a daughter, Julie Kurtz of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by a son, John Kurtz in 2004 and 3 siblings: Hershey and Frank Kurtz and Esther Mann.
He was formerly employed by C.B. Hoober and Salisbury Township road maintenance. After retirement he was employed part time by Lanchester Gas and Highland Car Wash. Willis was formerly an active member and ambulance driver for the White Horse Fire Company and served as president and Fire Chief for 3 years. He was a 65 plus year member and former Trustee of the Intercourse United Methodist Church. He was a 70 year member and past president of the Intercourse Gunning Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was known to be a handyman.
Services will be private with burial in the Intercourse United Methodist Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Caring Hospice Services for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Caring Hospice of Lancaster, 101 Good Drive, Unit 1, Lancaster, PA. 17603 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation (for Parkinson's Research), P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. shiveryfuneralhome.com