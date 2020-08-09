Willis D. Groff, Jr., 83 of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Lancaster, to the late Willis D. and Ada Mae (Hess) Groff Sr. He was proceeded in death by his son, Rodney Groff; and grandson, Scotland Groff.
Willis is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janet I. Groff; his children, Barbara Groff, Bob Groff husband of Kim and Charles Groff, fiancé of Sherri; his two siblings, Gerry Kendig and Jackie Miller, wife of Jim; his four grandchildren, Matthew, Jeremiah, Kelli and Kristi; his five greatgrandchildren, Rian, Kylee, Mannie, Marcus and Kayla; and many loving relatives and friends.
Willis loved to go to the mountains in Sullivan County where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved thrifting and going to yard sales with his sister Gerry. Willis enjoyed collecting bears, knives, eagles, bottle openers and so much more. He was a member of the 8th Ward Beneficiary Club for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Willis’s honor to the ASPCA of Lancaster, https://www.pspca.org/lancaster, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit Willis’s Memorial Page at www.CremationPA.com.