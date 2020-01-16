Willis Brubaker Krantz died January 14, 2020. He was born April 5, 1928 to Zella (Brubaker) and Ivan Krantz in Hessdale, PA, and he attended New Providence Mennonite Church until he was married.
Willis grew up on the family farm and graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School. He farmed his entire life, but also drove school bus, did custom field work, sold baler twine, and participated with Lancaster Soil Conservation and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. He was an active member of the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, where he was a member of the Christian Workers Sunday School Class and the Men's Work. In his later years, he enjoyed woodworking, mowing, and tinkering in his shop.
He is survived by his wife, Miriam (Kreider), whom he married on June 16, 1951. He is also survived by his children, Donna (Dave) Spangler, of Peach Bottom, William (Melody), of Quarryville, James (Debbie), of Quarryville, Debra (James) Chinworth, of North Manchester, IN, and David (Elizabeth), of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Miriam Krantz, of Nepal. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Zella, and his three brothers, Elvin, Raymond, and Paul.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the church from 1 – 2 p.m. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren at the above address.
